Shanghai and Hong Kong leading the way in latest English proficiency report

Shanghai & Hong Kong tied for first within China in this year's English Proficiency Index while the country moved up two spots in overall rankings among 100 countries and regions.

The report, the 10th of its kind, is based on results of a standardized online listening and reading skills test taken by 2.2 million non-native English-speakers in 100 countries and regions last year.

The Netherlands remains in first position while Denmark and Finland are second and third.

With a score of 520 out of 800 points, China ranks 38th among the 100 countries and regions, rising two spots since the last ranking.

Within China, both Shanghai and Hong Kong scored 542 points, followed by Taiwan, Beijing and Tianjin, with those between the ages of 26 and 30 scoring the highest.



Overall, Chinese people's English proficiency has improved in the past decade compared with other non-English-speaking countries.

“In China, proposals for the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) for National Economic and Social Development and the long-range vision through 2035 emphasize the country's commitment to opening up on a higher level and promoting international cooperation," said Jean Liu, executive vice president at EF China. "English learning plays a key role in making China a stronger country.”