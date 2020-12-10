News / Metro

China and Italy tag team to create TCM institute

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:54 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0
A partnership between China and Italy that created the Joint Research Institute of Traditional Chinese Medicine debuted at the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:54 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0

A partnership between China and Italy that created the Joint Research Institute of Traditional Chinese Medicine is up and running at the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The new institute, created by the university, the National Research Council of Italy's Institute of Biomedical Technology and the SAT Fund, is expected to strengthen international academic cooperation and promote the development of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) immunization.

Xu Jianguang, president of the university, said he hopes researchers from China and Italy will actively participate in research and cooperation related to infections, inflammatory diseases, oncology, artificial intelligence and big data, among other fields, to promote the international use and modernization of TCM.

University officials said the institute is an open research platform dedicated to the research and development of TCM and its practical application in science, technology, economies and social development. It will leverage know how from the two countries in the field of biomedical research, especially the study of bioinformatics, through cloud computing, big data and artificial intelligence in molecular medicine. It will also serve as an incubator and impetus for interdisciplinary development of TCM, immunology, computer science and artificial intelligence.

Xue Zengyun, managing partner of the SAT Fund, said the establishment of the new institute is an important milestone for the development of TCM in China and Italy, and the SAT Fund will actively promote the implementation of projects involving different parties

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     