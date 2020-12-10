News / Metro

Moderate air pollution blows in from north

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  22:15 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0
The local ecology and environment bureau reports a high concentration of PM2.5 particles on Thursday as cold air flows into the city from northern China.
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  22:15 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0

The city suffered moderate air pollution on Thursday due to high PM2.5 concentrations, the local ecology and environment bureau said.

Up to now, there have been only seven such days in the city this year.

PM2.5 concentrations reached 147 micrograms per cubic meter at 2pm and 4pm, the bureau said. A reading between 115 and 150 indicates moderate pollution.

The bureau said there would be light air pollution on Friday and Sunday and moderate air pollution on Saturday.

The bureau attributed the worsening air quality to cold air flowing into the city with pollutants from northern China. Many northern areas, such as Hebei Province and Beijing, as well as central China’s Henan Province and east China’s Shandong Province, will suffer heavy air pollution over the next two days.

It suggested children, the elderly and people with heart or breathing problems refrain from strenuous outdoor activities.

A cold front, which will affect the city on Sunday with a breezes of up to 49 kilometers per hour, may relieve the situation, it said.

Maximum temperatures will fall from 13 degrees Celsius on Sunday to 8 degrees on Monday and 9 degrees on Tuesday while there will be lows of around 4 to 5 degrees, the local weather bureau said. 

Slight rain is forecast over the next five days. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     