West Bund's cultural splendor shifts into high gear for winter

Xuhui District cultural and tourism authorities released the cultural and tourism offerings of the district's West Bund area for this winter and the New Year's Day holiday.
The West Bund 

Xuhui District culture and tourism authorities on Friday released cultural and tourism offerings of the district's West Bund area for this winter and the three-day New Year's Day holiday.

The Xuhui District Administration of Culture and Tourism also released the top 10 reasons to visit the area solicited from netizens, including its beautiful riverfront area, cultural landmarks, industrial remnants and enchanting art ambience.

The West Bund area is home to more than 20 cultural and art venues, Yunjin Road Park replete with a jogging track converted from a former Longhua Airport runway and Rihui Port Bridge with its charming sunset views.

A multimedia exhibition presented by the Palace Museum debuted at the Art Tower, a new Xuhui cultural and art landmark. It tells the story of magic animals in ancient times via multimedia-animation projection, offering a glimpse into the harmonious coexistence of ancient Chinese and nature. It runs through January 10.

The Shanghai Center of Photography is hosting an exhibition "People and Place: Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA) 40th Anniversary" through the end of January. The exhibition features 2020 LOBA winners, whose works are displayed together with a snapshot overview of the award’s four-decade history, including images from past winners. The exhibit is the organization's first in China.

From its first award in 1980, LOBA is devoted to celebrating photographers with great talent for observation, and to vividly expressing the relationship between humanity and the environment. In retrospect, the LOBA award captures the shifting world of photojournalism in all its diversity and humanistic concerns.

"The Garden of Zhang Daqian," an exhibition at Yuz Museum Shanghai, showcases the gardening world from the eyes of Zhang Daqian (1899-1983), one of the best-known and most prodigious Chinese artists of the 20th century.

Art Tower is a new cultural and art landmark in Xuhui.

