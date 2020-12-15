News / Metro

It's a wrap for successful teenage theater festival

The 2nd Shanghai Teenagers Theater Festival has come to a close at Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center, designed to promote theater art among students.
The 2nd Shanghai Teenagers Theater Festival has come to a close at Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center.

The event was designed to promote theater art among students by providing an outlet for performing and communicating.

Students from 55 schools in the Yangtze River Delta region performed in the 11-day event.

“Kid of Other People’s Family” by Shanghai’s Hangzhou Road No. 1 Primary School, which examines the relationship between parents and children, took home the top prize in the primary school category.

First prize in the middle school category went to Shanghai Pudong Model Middle School's adapted musical “Matilda."

The Foreign Language School affiliated to Shanghai International Studies University won the top prize in the high school category with its play "Pick Me."

Ti Gong

“Kid of Other People’s Family” by Shanghai’s Hangzhou Road No. 1 Primary School

Ti Gong

“Matilda” by Shanghai Pudong Model Middle School

Ti Gong

“Pick Me” by the Foreign Language School affiliated to Shanghai International Studies University

The festival provided students with the opportunity to perform in professional theater facilities and receive guidance from industry experts.

“Performing on stage was the starting point of my dream, which was also valuable when I felt lost at certain points in my life. I hope more children participate in theater art and feel its charm, which I think is one of the best methods of education,” said famed actor and filmmaker Xu Zheng, who used to a member of the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center, at the festival's closing ceremony.

Ti Gong

Director and actor Xu Zheng speaks at the closing ceremony.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
