News / Metro

Two men jailed for fraudulent fundraising

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  18:52 UTC+8, 2020-12-15       0
Shanghai court hears how pair took more than 4.2 billion yuan (US$640 million) from 19,000 individuals between 2016 and 2018 who invested in fake projects.
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  18:52 UTC+8, 2020-12-15       0
Two men jailed for fraudulent fundraising
Ti Gong

Zhang Zheren (right) and Zhou Wu in the dock at Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court on Tuesday.

Two men were jailed on Tuesday for a fundraising fraud that took in 4.2 billion yuan (US$640 million) from 19,000 individuals.

Zhang Zheren, director of the Shanghai Hepan Financial Information Service Co, was sentenced to life and fined 30 million yuan, while staff member Zhou Wu was jailed for 15 years and fined 8 million yuan.

Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court said the pair promised annual interest rates from fake investment projects of between 6 and 22 percent through Hepan and three other financial companies between 2016 and 2018.

The money was mainly used to pay the principal and interest back to investors and the company’s expenses. Investors lost over 1.67 billion yuan, the court said.

Zhou was arrested by police in July 2018 and Zhang was caught three months later after returning to China from Suriname in South America.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     