News / Metro

Now's the time for a winter that's official

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:44 UTC+8, 2020-12-15       0
City forecasters say that Wednesday is likely to be the fifth consecutive day of average temperatures below 10 degrees, which would mean that winter began on December 12.
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:44 UTC+8, 2020-12-15       0

Wednesday is likely to be the fifth consecutive day of average temperatures below 10 degrees, which would indicate that winter officially arrived on December 12, the city’s weather bureau said on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, temperatures will reach 8 degrees Celsius, with a low of 1 degree, the bureau said. Temperatures should remain below freezing in suburban districts.

They will gradually increase to 10 degrees on Sunday, with lows of around 4 degrees.

Tuesday’s air quality was excellent and is expected to be excellent or good over the following three days, the city’s ecology and environment bureau said.

The weather bureau said the city had the first fall of snow between midnight last Sunday and early Monday morning, although it turned to sleet.

Some residents said that because it couldn’t be seen on the ground that it didn’t count.

Neighboring cities in the Yangtze River Delta region, including Nanjing and Hangzhou, have had falls of “visible” snow recently.

The bureau said that snow is rare in Shanghai, a coastal city, because the temperature on the ground is higher than that in inland regions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     