Artists lend helping hands to promote art education

To promote art education, the China Welfare Institute Kindergarten in Pudong's Qiantan area has enlisted professional artists to serve as consultants.

The first four consultants are Zheng Xinyao, president of the Shanghai Artists Association, renowned Chinese sculptor Jiang Tieli, art critic Xu Mingsong and contemporary artist Tang Yunhui.

These four will partner with the kindergarten to develop art courses and teach classes, as well as help train the kindergarten's teachers.

Zhang Xiaomin, vice chairman of the China Welfare Institute, said the new kindergarten will carry on Honorary President Soong Ching Ling’s idea – to give the best to children – and serve the demand for quality education from families in Pudong.

Feng Wei, principal of the new kindergarten, said Soong emphasized art education, believing beautiful music, art and literature played an important role in uplifting children's minds and spirits.

“We want arts in our kindergarten to help teachers expand their knowledge base and pass what they learn along to children,” said Feng. “We also hope our consultants can broaden children’s vision and enhance their ability to feel, express and create beauty.”

In the kindergarten's yard sits a sculpture of “Grandma Soong and the Children."

Zheng said art education is a long-term development strategy that requires input from all walks of life.

Jiang thinks art education should involve participation, experiences, interactions and discussions to help children express themselves through art.



“Both the process and results should be respected,” he said.