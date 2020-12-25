News / Metro

Six-day music gala raises its curtain in the city

A six-day music gala kicked off with an outdoor Christmas Eve concert at Century Plaza on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.
A six-day music gala kicked off yesterday with an outdoor Christmas Eve concert at Century Plaza on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.

The concert featured singers Gao Jialang, James Lee, Su Shiding and members of the popular girl band SNH48.

The event is part of Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall’s shopping season to celebrate the coming of the new year.

The gala, running through Tuesday, also features dance shows, an art exhibition and augmented-reality games.

One lucky person will drive away with a yearlong license to use MARVEL R, SAIC’s new SUV with 5G network connectivity.

Ti Gong

Singer Su Shiding 

Ti Gong

An outdoor Christmas Eve concert at Century Plaza on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall

﻿
