News / Metro

Science program beckons students to dream big

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  12:46 UTC+8, 2020-12-28       0
Several groups collaborated over the weekend to launch a science program to inspire young students in the Yangtze River Delta region.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  12:46 UTC+8, 2020-12-28       0

The China Welfare Institute Children’s Palace, together with the youth off-campus education center of Zhejiang Province and the women and children activity center of Jiangsu Province, launched a science program over the weekend to inspire young students in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The program includes 10 lectures by scientists, including Lin Baojun, a chief designer of the Beidou third-generation satellite system, Zhang Wenhong, director of the infectious diseases department at Huashan Hospital who heads a team of experts treating COVID-19 patients in Shanghai, and Zhu Meifang, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Science who specializes in fiber materials.

Lin gave the first lecture with his team over the weekend, sharing how they worked around the clock developing the Beidou satellite system. He told students to set goals, make plans, improve proficiency and seek all-round development.

“The darkest moment is that before the dawn,” Lin said. “Hold on for one more second and you will win.”

Science program beckons students to dream big

Lin Baojun (right), a chief designer of the Beidou third-generation satellite system, talks with young students over the weekend.

The other nine lectures will take place once a month in 2021 and be livestreamed to reach a wider audience.

The program will bring young technology enthusiasts into public scientific education venues in the Yangtze River Delta region. Some students will be among the first group of visitors to the Shanghai Planetarium, which opens in 2021 and will be the largest facility of its kind in the world.

Students will be invited to tell stories about their science idols and apply to work on a series of innovation projects, including such topics as the brightest star in the sky, highly sensitive nucleic acid detection for environmental pathogens and the relation between artificial intelligence and life.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     