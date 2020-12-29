News / Metro

Schools make preparations for cold front

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:48 UTC+8, 2020-12-29       0
Shanghai students are being given tips about how to keep warm and advised to wear extra clothing ahead of the arrival of chilly weather from the north.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:48 UTC+8, 2020-12-29       0
Schools make preparations for cold front
Ti Gong

A faculty member at Luwan No. 1 Central Primary School in Huangpu District covers a fire hydrant in insulating material. 

Schools in Shanghai have stepped up efforts to ensure the health of students and faculty ahead of the arrival of a cold front from the north.

In Huangpu District, the Luwan No. 1 Central Primary School started last weekend to wrap up water pipes and fire hydrants with insulating material to prevent cracks caused by the chilly weather, said Wu Rongjin, principal of the school.

She said cleaners were working harder to keep floors dry to prevent ice forming and causing accidents.

Teachers are giving students tips on how to keep warm and are asking them to wear extra clothing. 

The school canteen has increased supplies of meat dishes to provide more warmth and lunch is being served in classrooms from insulated containers to keep the food warm.

Schools make preparations for cold front
Ti Gong

Staff at Luwan No. 1 Central Primary School in Huangpu District deliver lunch to classrooms in insulated containers.

Wu said PE teachers will adjust the time for outdoor activities based on the weather and students will have more time to warm up in PE classes to prevent cold or injuries.

The school’s traditional New Year celebrations, which had been scheduled for Thursday, have been postponed to late January.

Schools make preparations for cold front
Ti Gong

A cleaner at work at Luwan No. 1 Central Primary School on Tuesday

In Minhang District, the Minhang Experimental Primary School teachers have told parents about the upcoming cold front and asked them to prepare warm clothes for their children.

Kang Min, Party secretary of the school, told Shanghai Daily that students were usually required to wear school uniform, but from Tuesday are allowed to wear their own clothes if they feel the uniforms are not warm enough.

On Tuesday, many students were wearing colorful down coats, instead of their dark blue uniforms.

Schools make preparations for cold front
Ti Gong

Students and teachers at Minhang Experimental Primary School wear down coats during morning exercises on Tuesday.

Despite the weather, the school is celebrating the coming of 2021 with games, including tug-of-war and rope skipping, to exercise their bodies and keep them warm.

Schools make preparations for cold front
Ti Gong

Minhang Experimental Primary School students have a tug-of-war competition on Tuesday.

In Songjiang District, many schools are offering ginger tea and warm soup for faculty and students to keep out the cold.

At Songjiang Yunjian Primary School affiliated to Shanghai International Studies University, pupils wrapped up faucets and fire hydrants.

The school is allowing students to arrive later than usual on Wednesday and Thursday as long as they arrive before the first class begins.

Schools make preparations for cold front
Ti Gong

Students at Songjiang Yunjian Primary School affiliated to Shanghai International Studies University, wrap up faucets and fire hydrants under instruction of a faculty member.

The Foreign Language Primary School attached to Shanghai Normal University took the chance to encourage students to learn poems about winter and snow. The school has also replaced old water pipes with new ones.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     