Schools make preparations for cold front

Shanghai students are being given tips about how to keep warm and advised to wear extra clothing ahead of the arrival of chilly weather from the north.

Ti Gong

Schools in Shanghai have stepped up efforts to ensure the health of students and faculty ahead of the arrival of a cold front from the north.

In Huangpu District, the Luwan No. 1 Central Primary School started last weekend to wrap up water pipes and fire hydrants with insulating material to prevent cracks caused by the chilly weather, said Wu Rongjin, principal of the school.

She said cleaners were working harder to keep floors dry to prevent ice forming and causing accidents.

Teachers are giving students tips on how to keep warm and are asking them to wear extra clothing.

The school canteen has increased supplies of meat dishes to provide more warmth and lunch is being served in classrooms from insulated containers to keep the food warm.

Ti Gong

Wu said PE teachers will adjust the time for outdoor activities based on the weather and students will have more time to warm up in PE classes to prevent cold or injuries.

The school’s traditional New Year celebrations, which had been scheduled for Thursday, have been postponed to late January.

Ti Gong

In Minhang District, the Minhang Experimental Primary School teachers have told parents about the upcoming cold front and asked them to prepare warm clothes for their children.

Kang Min, Party secretary of the school, told Shanghai Daily that students were usually required to wear school uniform, but from Tuesday are allowed to wear their own clothes if they feel the uniforms are not warm enough.

On Tuesday, many students were wearing colorful down coats, instead of their dark blue uniforms.

Ti Gong

Despite the weather, the school is celebrating the coming of 2021 with games, including tug-of-war and rope skipping, to exercise their bodies and keep them warm.

Ti Gong

In Songjiang District, many schools are offering ginger tea and warm soup for faculty and students to keep out the cold.

At Songjiang Yunjian Primary School affiliated to Shanghai International Studies University, pupils wrapped up faucets and fire hydrants.

The school is allowing students to arrive later than usual on Wednesday and Thursday as long as they arrive before the first class begins.

Ti Gong

The Foreign Language Primary School attached to Shanghai Normal University took the chance to encourage students to learn poems about winter and snow. The school has also replaced old water pipes with new ones.