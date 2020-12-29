Officer persuades wanderer to take shelter

The man had declined to go home citing a bad relationship with parents but was persuaded by a police officer to take shelter from the cold at a relief station in the city.

Ti Gong

A police officer in Songjiang District persuaded a homeless man to take shelter at a relief station ahead of the strong cold wave to sweep the city on Tuesday.

Xu Qi, who works at Yueyang Police Station, came across the 34-year-old man surnamed Fu while on patrol. Fu was collecting recyclable waste.

Xu advised him to go home, but Fu declined, saying he had a bad relationship with his parents and had been wandering away from home for many years. Fu said he had lost contact with his parents and was not sure if his parents would take him in if he went home now.

Xu got into contact with the police station where Fu is from and contacted his mother, advising her to take her son back. Having heard that Fu’s father had died, Xu tried to persuade him to go home to take care of his mother.

Xu also helped Fu sell the recyclable waste he had collected.

Afterward, Fu agreed to take shelter at a relief station and was accompanied by Xu to take a COVID-19 test before registering at the station.