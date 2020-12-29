Donation to support urban risks research

Shanghai International Trust Co donates 3 million yuan to Tongji University to support its research and practice in urban risk prevention and control.

Ti Gong

Shanghai International Trust Co donated 3 million yuan (US$460,000) to the Tongji University Education Development Foundation on Tuesday to support the school’s research and practice in urban risk prevention and control.

“As a local financial state-owned enterprise, it is within our social responsibilities to ensure the safe development of cities and safe living environment for people,” said Chen Bing, Party secretary of the trust.

Fang Shou’en, Party secretary of Tongji University and chairman of the foundation, said: “We will further march on in the areas of in-depth research into urban safety risks, accelerating the training of risk management talent and expanding social services to serve the people.”

In 2016, the first domestic urban risk management research institute was established at Tongji University, committed to building a professional think tank in the field of urban risk management.

The institute has played an active role in promoting the safe operation of the city, such as rating the city’s overall emergency response system every three years.