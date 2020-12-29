News / Metro

100-kilometer walk to celebrate 100 years

Around 800 people from around the Yangtze River Delta region are taking part in a walk on New Year's Day to mark the founding of the Communist Party of China in 1921.
Ti Gong

People visit the site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China. 

A 100-kilometer walking tour will be held in the city on January 1 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. 

The tour will have nearly 800 walkers aged between 10 and 65 from the Yangtze River Delta region, including some expats.

They will start from the Linkong Music Park in Changning District, and pass by the 45-kilometer riverfront of the Huangpu River, the 42-kilometer Suzhou Creek greenway and finish at the site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Shanghai Spring Tour, one of the organizers, said on Tuesday. 

The tour will also take walkers to red tourist spots such as the site of the Second National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Jiangning Road Bridge on Suzhou Creek, and the history of the city's revolutionary past will be shared during the journey. 

A double-decker bus tour to celebrate the anniversary will also be launched by the travel agency during the three-day New Year holiday. 

Starting from Shanghai Postal Museum, once the battlefield of Shanghai liberation, it will take passengers to Shanghai's Monument to the People's Heroes on the Bund and the National Anthem Memorial Square in Yangpu District. 

Ten red-tourism walking and cycling tour itineraries will be launched by Shanghai Spring Tour in the city in the new year, stringing the former residences of journalist and publisher Zou Taofen (1895-1944), Lu Xun (1881-1936), the forefather of modern Chinese literature, and Qu Qiubai (1899-1935), a leader of the Communist Party of China in the late 1920s, the Shanghai office of New Fourth Army, and the former site of the editorial office of the periodical La Juenesse (also known as New Youth).

