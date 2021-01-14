Health officials urge self-protection after vaccination

Local health officials reiterated the importance of self-protection even after receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, especially in light of recent regional outbreaks.

Local health officials reiterated the importance of self-protection even after receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, especially in light of recent regional outbreaks.

Wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, keeping good personal hygiene, washing hands and ensuring proper indoor ventilation are all important, officials from the Shanghai Health Commission said on Thursday.

Cooperating with the government to undergo nucleic acid tests is also necessary, as no vaccination can ensure complete protection.

As of Monday, more than 600,000 people in Shanghai, mostly high-risk groups, had received COVID-19 vaccines. No serious adverse reactions have been reported.

Officials said the rest of the population will be able to receive the vaccine in the future after mass production approved by the government.

