News / Metro

1 local COVID-19 case, 5 imported infections reported in Shanghai

﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  08:26 UTC+8, 2021-01-27       0
Fourteen imported patients were discharged upon recovery, and one imported suspected case is undergoing test.
﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  08:26 UTC+8, 2021-01-27       0

The city reported one new locally transmitted coronavirus case and five imported cases on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

The local patient lives in Huangpu District and is a close contact of one of the COVID-19 cases confirmed on January 21.

All close contacts of the patient have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places. The places the patient had visited were fully disinfected.

So far of all the 365 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and 16 are hospitalized. No suspected local cases were reported. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

Among the five imported patients, the first one, a Chinese studying in the United States, and the second one, a Chinese working in the US, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 23.

The third patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in the Czech Republic, arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 23.

The fourth patient is a Chinese living in Italy who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 11.

The fifth patient is an American who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 24.

All the imported cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 95 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, 14 imported patients were discharged upon recovery, and one imported suspected case is undergoing test.

So far, of all the 1,295 imported cases, 1,205 have been discharged upon recovery and 90 are still hospitalized.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

1 local COVID-19 case, 5 imported infections reported in Shanghai
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     