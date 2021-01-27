Official proposes more accessible pedestrian overpasses

Most of the city's pedestrian overpasses don't have elevators or escalators.

The deputy, Lin Yinmao, is a former director of Shanghai People's Congress' legislation commission.

The deputy, Lin Yinmao, is a former director of Shanghai People’s Congress' legislation commission.

There are 184 pedestrian overpasses in the city, but only 41 of them have elevators or escalators.



The oldest pedestrian overpass in Shanghai was built in the 1980s, but most went up after 2000.

For the convenience of seniors and the disabled, Lin suggested overhauling the overpass network.



Even where it isn't possible to add elevators or escalators, authorities could paint zebra crossings beneath overpasses or reconfigure bridges, she said.