7 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

There were no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, but seven imported infections, reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

The first imported patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 23.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the Republic of the Congo who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 25.

The third patient is a Chinese traveling in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 25.

The fourth and fifth patients are a Chinese couple visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 25.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Brazil who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 26.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Mexico who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 26.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 168 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,302 imported cases, 1,208 have been discharged upon recovery and 94 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 365 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and 16 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.