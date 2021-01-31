7 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

No new local cases were reported. Meanwhile, three patients have been discharged upon recovery.

There were no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, but seven imported infections, reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The first imported patient is a Chinese working in Brazil who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 21.

The second patient is a Chinese having business trip in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 24.

The third patient, a Chinese working in Guinea, and the fourth patient, a Chinese working in Benin, arrived at the Shanghai airport on the same flight on January 26 after transferring via France.

The fifth and sixth patients, both Chinese working in Brazil, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 28.

The seventh patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 28.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 130 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,327 imported cases, 1,220 have been discharged upon recovery and 107 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 367 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and 18 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.