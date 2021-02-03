City temperatures rise as spring arrives

Lichun, the first solar term indicating the arrival of spring, began on Wednesday with warmer days ahead according to a forecasters at Shanghai's weather bureau.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Lichun, or Spring Begins, the first solar term, started on Wednesday, with temperatures rising.

The maximum temperature will rise from 12 degrees Celsius on Thursday to 17 degrees on Saturday but then drop to 13 degrees on Sunday, the city’s weather bureau said on Wednesday.

Lows will fluctuated from 6 to 10 degrees.

Light rain is expected during the rest of this week apart from Saturday, a sunny day but with slight PM2.15 air pollution, the ecology and environment bureau said.

