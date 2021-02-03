4 imported COVID-19 cases reported in the city

No new locally transmitted coronavirus cases were reported. Meanwhile, four imported patients were discharged upon recovery and one imported suspected case is undergoing test.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Malaysia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on January 31.

The second patient is a German who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 13.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on January 19.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in France who arrived at the Shanghai airport on February 1.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights and the ship with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, four imported patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,342 imported cases, 1,230 have been discharged upon recovery and 112 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 367 local cases, 342 have been discharged upon recovery and 18 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.