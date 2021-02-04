News / Metro

Now you can order coffee in sign language

Starbucks' sign language store in Shanghai, its fourth in China, aims to offer services that give customers with impaired hearing who love coffee equal treatment.
Starbucks’ first sign language store in Shanghai enables people with impaired hearing to order coffee more easily.

The store in downtown Huangpu District is the coffeehouse brand’s fourth sign language store in China after Guangzhou in Guangdong Province, Beijing and Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province.

It has 12 staff, all of whom are proficient in Chinese sign language. Five of them suffer from hearing loss but all share same passion for making coffee.

A special ordering system including intelligent voice assistant, writing pad and ordering screens are provided for communication with customers.

Staff members with hearing difficulties also wear special green aprons and shirts embroidered with the CSL spelling of Starbucks.

“Silent” coffee-making studios featuring hearing-impaired baristas are also provided for customers.

“The staff of this store come from many cities across the nation who have taken professional training and sign language courses,” said Li Ziyi, the store manager.

“We want to provide opportunities for the hearing-impaired and make them feel equally treated.”

A special ordering system including intelligent voice assistant, writing pad and ordering screens is available for easy communication between customers and staff.

A wall inside the store is decorated with artworks created by baristas with hearing difficulties.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
