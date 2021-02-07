Cheers and smiles as residential complex re-opened

The last quarantined residential complex in Huangpu District was unlocked on Sunday at 6pm.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The last quarantined residential complex in Huangpu District was re-opened on Sunday at 6pm.

The Guixi residential compound near the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall was listed as medium risk on January 24 after a resident living in the area was diagnosed with COVID-19.

After a 14-day quarantine, it was downgraded on Sunday. Residents are now able to leave.

People linked to this area who didn't live inside were quarantined at a designated hotel over the past 14 days. They are also free to go to the complex after they were transferred by a bus to the entrance of the neighborhood.

At 5:30pm, a 7-year-old girl, surnamed Xu, waited outside the complex with her mother.

Her friend was quarantined in the hotel because of the friend’s grandparents living in the neighborhood.

“I miss my friend very much,” the girl said.

Her mother added: “During the 14 days, she was worried about her friend so I brought her here."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

As the unlocking approached, many Guixi residents began gathering at the entrance, waving small national flags.

A 69-year-old Guixi’s resident, surnamed Chen, recorded video through a mobile phone for her sister. Her daughter and son-in-law came to the entrance early, with a home-cooked meal.

Chen said she will miss this special experience.

“Thank all the staff members for everything they have done for us,” she said. “They helped dispose of litter, picked up packages we bought online and checked our health conditions during these days.

“Because of the quarantine, I met many neighbors in various age groups. On the sunny days, we laid sunning ourselves on the flat roof and chatted with each other.

“We are too busy to improve the relationship between neighbors during the normal time.”

She also felt so excited that her life can be back to the original.

“Finally, I can have dinner with my family together,” Chen said. “And it is time to shopping for the upcoming Spring Festival.”

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Over the last 10 seconds before reopening, people inside and outside began to count down in a loud voice. When the barriers were removed by the police, a great cheer went up from the crowd, with warm applause.

Many residents came out from the neighborhood for “fresh air” with their family, and dozens of policemen kept order.

Some stores nearby quarantined can also resume operation soon. A Chinese medicine store called Hu Qing Yu Tang Xueji on the Xizang Road M. put up a notice on the wall, saying that it will be operated during the festival holiday starting from Thursday.

But the reopening time for the city’s first 24-hour store, established in 1968, is unclear. The Xinghuo Day & Night store, which gets a lot of attention these days, has closed for the epidemic since January 24.

Now, there is only one medium-risk area for COVID-19 in the city. It was placed into lockdown on Friday after a resident living in the residential area in Baoshan District was confirmed with the virus.

