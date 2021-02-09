News / Metro

Expats looking forward to city staycations

﻿ Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  19:59 UTC+8, 2021-02-09       0
In the wake of the pandemic, expats in the city reveal their plans to enjoy the Spring Festival this year with local friends and new hopes for the Year of the Ox.
﻿ Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  19:59 UTC+8, 2021-02-09       0

With this year’s Spring Festival on the doorstep, expats in the city are sharing their staycation plans due to the pandemic.

Sophia Alfred, a freshman at NYU Shanghai from Washington D.C., is going to her roommate’s house for the New Year dinner.

Even though many celebrations had been canceled due to the pandemic, she is excited about the upcoming festival.

“This is my first New Year in China,” Alfred said. “I used to go to parades and celebrate the festival in Chinatown before I came there for study.”

Alfred recently uploaded a music video cover of smash song “7 rings” by Ariana Grande on Bilibili.

She has a passion for dancing, and also has a performance at the school for the New Year. She also enjoys many school activities such as learning Chinese cooking.

Expats looking forward to city staycations
Ti Gong

A selfie taken by Sophia Alfred with her roommate.

Expats looking forward to city staycations
Ti Gong

Sophia Alfred celebrated her birthday with friends in January.

Frenchman Thibaut Raeis and his Chinese wife Serena Fei who currently live in Shanghai are planning a party at home on Danianye, or Chinese New Year’s Eve.

“We’ve invited four friends from France and Italy to our place as they could not fly back to their home country this year due to the coronavirus,” said Fei.

The couple are no strangers to throwing parties, as they also had a good time cooking with their friends during Christmas.

Fei said she is looking forward to teaching everyone how to make dumplings with her parents. Champagne, tiramisu and traditional Chinese rice pudding will also be on the menu.

As for the New Year wishes, the couple said that they really hope to rejoice with their family in France, who they haven’t seen since they got married last year.

“We really miss our French family members, especially our little cousin Lou born recently,” said Fei. “Hope everything goes well with them.”

Fei also said the family planned to travel to Sanya, Hainan Province during the holidays.

“We will be particularly careful with the local virus prevention and control rules,” said Fei.

Expats looking forward to city staycations
Ti Gong

Serena Fei and Thibaut Raeis made sweet dumplings together during Spring Festival last year.

Expats looking forward to city staycations
Ti Gong

Friends have fun at home of Serena Fei and Thibaut Raeis.

Expats looking forward to city staycations
Ti Gong

Serena Fei's mother teaches a foreign friend how to do traditional Chinese painting.

The Year of the Ox will brings new hope to many, as Ana-Maria Radu, a Romanian architect who has just finished her job in Shanghai, is delighted to be starting a new journey in a new city, Beijing.

Radu, who was offered the Beijing job last month, admitted that the job-hunting process was tough as she had to settle all the visa procedures admit the intensifying measures for virus control.

“It was quite an adventure before the holidays, but it worked out just fine,” said Radu.

“Although I love Shanghai, Beijing is amazing as well,” said Radu. “I’m quite afraid of going somewhere due to the pandemic, but I will try to discover more of it in terms of the culture.”

Margie Chiang, an educator from US currently working in Shanghai, said she was looking forward to “getting off the grid,” as she planned to go to a resort in Shanghai for three days.

She hadn’t thought much about her New Year wish, apart from helping more children with their mental growth. 

Chiang also provides consultation and support for students applying to universities abroad.

“It’s all about the kids,” said Chiang. “I would like to skill myself just to have a better impact on kids. Plus, I will also pursue my dream of being a good teacher.

"Let's just see what happens with everything. But first, let me start fresh and new by tidying my apartment first," she said . "I need to throw out a lot of stuff, as it makes my head lighter."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     