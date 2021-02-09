Expats looking forward to city staycations

In the wake of the pandemic, expats in the city reveal their plans to enjoy the Spring Festival this year with local friends and new hopes for the Year of the Ox.

With this year’s Spring Festival on the doorstep, expats in the city are sharing their staycation plans due to the pandemic.

Sophia Alfred, a freshman at NYU Shanghai from Washington D.C., is going to her roommate’s house for the New Year dinner.

Even though many celebrations had been canceled due to the pandemic, she is excited about the upcoming festival.

“This is my first New Year in China,” Alfred said. “I used to go to parades and celebrate the festival in Chinatown before I came there for study.”

Alfred recently uploaded a music video cover of smash song “7 rings” by Ariana Grande on Bilibili.

She has a passion for dancing, and also has a performance at the school for the New Year. She also enjoys many school activities such as learning Chinese cooking.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Frenchman Thibaut Raeis and his Chinese wife Serena Fei who currently live in Shanghai are planning a party at home on Danianye, or Chinese New Year’s Eve.

“We’ve invited four friends from France and Italy to our place as they could not fly back to their home country this year due to the coronavirus,” said Fei.

The couple are no strangers to throwing parties, as they also had a good time cooking with their friends during Christmas.

Fei said she is looking forward to teaching everyone how to make dumplings with her parents. Champagne, tiramisu and traditional Chinese rice pudding will also be on the menu.

As for the New Year wishes, the couple said that they really hope to rejoice with their family in France, who they haven’t seen since they got married last year.

“We really miss our French family members, especially our little cousin Lou born recently,” said Fei. “Hope everything goes well with them.”

Fei also said the family planned to travel to Sanya, Hainan Province during the holidays.

“We will be particularly careful with the local virus prevention and control rules,” said Fei.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The Year of the Ox will brings new hope to many, as Ana-Maria Radu, a Romanian architect who has just finished her job in Shanghai, is delighted to be starting a new journey in a new city, Beijing.

Radu, who was offered the Beijing job last month, admitted that the job-hunting process was tough as she had to settle all the visa procedures admit the intensifying measures for virus control.

“It was quite an adventure before the holidays, but it worked out just fine,” said Radu.

“Although I love Shanghai, Beijing is amazing as well,” said Radu. “I’m quite afraid of going somewhere due to the pandemic, but I will try to discover more of it in terms of the culture.”

Margie Chiang, an educator from US currently working in Shanghai, said she was looking forward to “getting off the grid,” as she planned to go to a resort in Shanghai for three days.

She hadn’t thought much about her New Year wish, apart from helping more children with their mental growth.

Chiang also provides consultation and support for students applying to universities abroad.

“It’s all about the kids,” said Chiang. “I would like to skill myself just to have a better impact on kids. Plus, I will also pursue my dream of being a good teacher.

"Let's just see what happens with everything. But first, let me start fresh and new by tidying my apartment first," she said . "I need to throw out a lot of stuff, as it makes my head lighter."