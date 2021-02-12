No pet left behind in residential complex under lockdown

Police officers stepped in to take care of two pet cats left behind in an apartment in Xingaoyuan Phase 1 residential complex that has been under lockdown due to a COVID-19 case.

The owner of the cats wasn’t able to return home when the residential complex was initially placed under lockdown and asked community officials for help.

The owner had spare keys at the residential complex, which police officers used to enter his apartment to take care of the cats, according to Pudong police.

Bai Bo, an officer from Yangyuan police station who has been serving in the residential complex, reacted immediately when community officials turned to him for help.

“I have no experience in raising cats and am even a bit afraid of them, but fortunately I have my colleague helping me,” Bai said.

That colleague is Ding Guipeng, an officer from Jiangzhen police station.

“I've always been interested in cats but never had a chance to raise them at home, having previously served in the army and now having a 2-year-old child at home,” Ding said.

The officers change the kitty litter and feed the cats.

Five police officers and three police assistants are currently serving residents of the complex.