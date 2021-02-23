Jing'an continues to attract multinational companies

Jing'an plans to add 12 regional headquarters for multinational companies this year to boost its business environment.

It also plans to introduce eight projects with the potential of bringing in hundreds of millions in tax revenue, according to an investment promotion meeting held in the district.

Currently, Jing’an is home to 88 regional headquarters for multinational companies.

Last year, 3,885 companies registered in Jing’an — a year-on-year increase of almost 7 percent — including French skincare company Clarins’ e-commerce division, the Asia Pacific headquarters of the world's leading video game developer Riot Games and the eastern China headquarters of Huawei’s maritime business.

Last month, the district released a set of favorable measures to encourage service agencies with global influence to settle in Jing’an. It is currently drafting new measures to encourage more multinational companies to set up regional headquarters in the district, which are expected to be released next month.