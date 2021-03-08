News / Metro

Urban camping sites coming to the Pudong New Area

Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:57 UTC+8, 2021-03-08       0
Under a newly drafted plan, certain locations in the East Bund and Huangpu riverfront in Pudong would become urban camping sites.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:57 UTC+8, 2021-03-08       0
Urban camping sites coming to the Pudong New Area
Ti Gong

Second-phase construction of Shanghai Binjiang Forest Park

Camping on the East Bund and caravanning in forests could become a reality in Pudong.

Under a newly drafted plan, certain locations on the East Bund and Huangpu River waterfront in Pudong would become urban camping sites, said Liu Jun, deputy director of the Pudong Ecology and Environment Bureau.

“We plan to plant trees in sections without commercial facilities and build plank roads between trees," she said. "On the plank roads, we plan to put up some tents, allowing people to sit in the dappled shade, breathe in fresh air and enjoy beautiful views of the Huangpu River. We just submitted the plan for approval a few days ago. We hope to get it started this year, because we think these sites would be popular."

Second-phase construction of Shanghai Binjiang Forest Park is scheduled for completion by the end of this year, Liu said.

The park, in northern Pudong’s Gaoqiao Town, opened to the public in 2007 as the city’s most tree-intensive park with 90 percent forest coverage. Natural forests, islands and wetlands dot the 1.17-square-kilometer park.

Second-phase construction covers an area of 1.84 square kilometers. Basic facilities have been built and most of the vegetation has been planted.

“We have planted many local plants to display and protect local species and ecosystem,” Liu said.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period, Pudong hopes to improve parks across every district. Over the next five years, it aims to add 100 kilometers of greenways, 15 square kilometers of green lands and 0.25 square kilometers of vertical green displays.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     