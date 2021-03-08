City celebrates International Women's Day

Variety of activities held across Shanghai to honor the contributions of women to society today with one district presenting awards to its "most beautiful families."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A variety of activities were held across the city to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Shanghai Women’s Federation presented a gala at the Shangyin Opera House featuring women’s efforts in the anti-virus fight in a Huju opera performance.

A campaign to celebrate the 100-year history of the Communist Party of China was launched. Nurses, police officers and other outstanding women showed their needlework to launch a campaign inviting women in the Yangtze River Delta to embroider the CPC flag.

Ti Gong

The Pudong New Area announced award for the district’s 10 “most beautiful families.”

Among them were Huang Liangyu and his wife, both in their 90s, who donated 1 million yuan (US$153,300) to the anti-virus fight.

Five members of Zhong Hanping’s family signed agreements to donate their bodies after death.

Sun Jiaomin, a mother of two, runs a children’s reading club that has benefited 100,000 local families.

Ti Gong

In the downtown Jing’ansi Subdistrict, five outstanding women shared their views about the social status and career development of women today.

Lawyer Zhang Yuxia, who has offered free legal services to tens of thousands of people, said the newly adopted Civil Code better protects women’s rights as it has recognized the contribution of housewives.