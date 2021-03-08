News / Metro

City celebrates International Women's Day

Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:10 UTC+8, 2021-03-08       0
Variety of activities held across Shanghai to honor the contributions of women to society today with one district presenting awards to its "most beautiful families." 
Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:10 UTC+8, 2021-03-08       0
City celebrates International Womens Day
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Women embroider the flag of the CPC.

A variety of activities were held across the city to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Shanghai Women’s Federation presented a gala at the Shangyin Opera House featuring women’s efforts in the anti-virus fight in a Huju opera performance.

A campaign to celebrate the 100-year history of the Communist Party of China was launched. Nurses, police officers and other outstanding women showed their needlework to launch a campaign inviting women in the Yangtze River Delta to embroider the CPC flag.

City celebrates International Womens Day
Ti Gong

The Pudong New Area announces awards to the district's "most beautiful families."

The Pudong New Area announced award for the district’s 10 “most beautiful families.”

Among them were Huang Liangyu and his wife, both in their 90s, who donated 1 million yuan (US$153,300) to the anti-virus fight. 

Five members of Zhong Hanping’s family signed agreements to donate their bodies after death. 

Sun Jiaomin, a mother of two, runs a children’s reading club that has benefited 100,000 local families.

City celebrates International Womens Day
Ti Gong

A panel discusses the social status and career development of women today. 

In the downtown Jing’ansi Subdistrict, five outstanding women shared their views about the social status and career development of women today.

Lawyer Zhang Yuxia, who has offered free legal services to tens of thousands of people, said the newly adopted Civil Code better protects women’s rights as it has recognized the contribution of housewives.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
CPC
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     