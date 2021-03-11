Girl in a suitcase freed by Metro police

Woman tells officers she put 5-year-old daughter in a suitcase at the People's Square Metro station as she was hurrying to catch a train and the little girl was slowing her down.

A woman who put her daughter in a suitcase was stopped by the police at a Metro station on Thursday.

Metro police officers at People's Square station were responding to a report from a member of the public at 5:40pm about the incident.

When they stopped the woman, a girl was found in the suitcase she was dragging.

The 32-year-old woman said she had a train to catch at Shanghai Railway Station and put her 5-year-old daughter in her suitcase because she was being noising and slowing her down, police said.

The girl had been dragged for about a minute before her mother was stopped, according to the police.

Their investigation is still underway.