Girl in a suitcase freed by Metro police
A woman who put her daughter in a suitcase was stopped by the police at a Metro station on Thursday.
Metro police officers at People's Square station were responding to a report from a member of the public at 5:40pm about the incident.
When they stopped the woman, a girl was found in the suitcase she was dragging.
The 32-year-old woman said she had a train to catch at Shanghai Railway Station and put her 5-year-old daughter in her suitcase because she was being noising and slowing her down, police said.
The girl had been dragged for about a minute before her mother was stopped, according to the police.
Their investigation is still underway.