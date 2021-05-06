Shanghai through the eyes of Cameron Hume

The 30th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Australian Cameron Hume, managing director of Travelex Asia-Pacific.

The 30th episode of “Shanghai Through Our Eyes” features Australian expat Cameron Hume, managing director of Travelex Asia-Pacific.

“My first trip to China was in 1990 and I fell in love with the country,” he says. “I went back home and told my parents that one day I would live and work in China.”

Hume moved to Shanghai in 2003.

“My story with China goes a long way back and I hope it has a long way to go,” he says.

Hume said Travelex set up its regional Asia-Pacific headquarter in Shanghai because of “tianshi, dili, renhe,” or the right time, the right place and the right people.

“Tianshi is about China is continuing to reform, putting forward the Belt and Road Initiative and liberalizing the capital account and the convertibility of RMB,” Hume says. “Dili is about Shanghai in my view is the center of Asia-Pacific.

“Renhe refers to both the government that provides good services and the talent people in Shanghai.