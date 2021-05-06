News / Metro

Shanghai through the eyes of Cameron Hume

SHINE
  08:00 UTC+8, 2021-05-07       0
The 30th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Australian Cameron Hume, managing director of Travelex Asia-Pacific.
SHINE
  08:00 UTC+8, 2021-05-07       0

The 30th episode of “Shanghai Through Our Eyes” features Australian expat Cameron Hume, managing director of Travelex Asia-Pacific.

“My first trip to China was in 1990 and I fell in love with the country,” he says. “I went back home and told my parents that one day I would live and work in China.”

Hume moved to Shanghai in 2003.

“My story with China goes a long way back and I hope it has a long way to go,” he says.

Hume said Travelex set up its regional Asia-Pacific headquarter in Shanghai because of “tianshi, dili, renhe,” or the right time, the right place and the right people.

“Tianshi is about China is continuing to reform, putting forward the Belt and Road Initiative and liberalizing the capital account and the convertibility of RMB,” Hume says. “Dili is about Shanghai in my view is the center of Asia-Pacific.

“Renhe refers to both the government that provides good services and the talent people in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     