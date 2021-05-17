News / Metro

Knife-wielding woman injures 5 in office building

The woman claimed she was looking for someone at a company in the building due to relationship issue, and injured several people out of passion after failing to find the person.
A woman was apprehended after injuring five people with a knife in an office building this morning, Shanghai police said.

The incident took place at 9am today in an office building on Jiangsu Road in Changning District.

The woman surnamed Fang, 37, claimed she was looking for someone at a company in the building due to relationship problems, and injured several people out of passion after failing to find the person.

Four people are slightly injured, and one is still being treated at a hospital as of noon today, police said.

An investigation is underway.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
