Shedding light on new single-shot COVID-19 vaccine

A single-dose COVID-19 vaccination is now available in Shanghai. Approved by the National Medical Products Administration, inoculation with the vaccine began in the city on May 13. Vaccination depends on the arrangement of different vaccination sites.

Q: What is the one-shot vaccine used in Shanghai?

A: It is CanSinoBIO, which uses a modified common cold virus known as adenovirus type-5 (Ad5) to carry genetic material from the coronavirus protein into the body.



Q. What age group can receive this vaccine?

A: People aged 18 and above.



Q: What is the vaccine's dosage?

A: Due to different production techniques and research technologies involved, CanSinoBIO vaccine only needs one shot, or 0.5 milliliters, unlike inactivated vaccines that require two shots.



Q: Is the vaccine effective?

A: Based on phase-3 clinical data, the efficacy of the CanSinoBIO vaccine in preventing symptomatic cases is 65.28 percent, and 90.07 percent in preventing severe disease 28 days after vaccination.



Q: Is the vaccine effective against mutated COVID-19 viruses and variants from other countries?

The vaccine protects people from mutant strains based on the results of current experiments.



Q: How long does the protection last?

A: The vaccine remains effective for at least six months, with observation still underway. Research found that the protection of Ebola vaccines using the same adenovirus vector technologies remained after two years of vaccination.



Q: Are there any adverse reactions after people are inoculated with single-dose COVID-19 vaccines?

A: Like other vaccines, adverse reactions to the CanSinoBIO vaccine can include swelling in the place of injection, fever, fatigue, nausea, headaches and muscle pain. These symptoms go away for most people without medical intervention.



People can contact vaccination sites for instructions if necessary.

Q: Can people who have had one shot of an inactivated vaccine use this vaccine?

A: People who have had one shot of an inactivated vaccine should get another shot of that inactivated vaccine. Those who have been given two shots of inactivated vaccines are not advised to take the CanSinoBIO vaccine to enhance the protection effect.



Q: Can people get a one-shot coronavirus vaccine with other vaccines at the same time?

A: People should separate the inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccinations. The interval of inoculations between COVID-19 vaccines and others should be at least 14 days.



However, when people need a vaccine for things such as rabies, tetanus and immune globulin after injuries, the interval will not be given consideration.

Q: Is the one-shot COVID-19 vaccine safe?

A: All COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved for use in Shanghai are safe based on clinical experiment research results, emergency use research results and observation of people who have been vaccinated.



Q: Who is advised not to take the vaccine?

A: The following groups at the current stage.



1. People who are allergic to any vaccine substances and have shown serious allergic reactions to vaccines in the past, such as acute allergies, expiratory dyspnea and angioneurotic edema.

2. People with fevers, acute diseases, serious chronic diseases and those who are in the acute stage of a chronic disease.

3. Women who are pregnant.

4. People who have epilepsy or other nervous-system diseases, such as transverse myelitis, Guillain-Barre syndrome and demyelinating diseases.

5. Those who have been diagnosed with autoimmune diseases such as HIV, scleroderma, dermatomyositis and lupus erythematosus.



6. People with diabetes, a history of asthma, thrombocytopenia or coagulation dysfunction should be cautious when taking the vaccine.