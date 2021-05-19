Discovering secrets to Shanghai Disney's success

A survey of more than 3 million visitors by the China Tourism Academy shines a light on Shanghai Disney's "happy tourism" and its impact on the local economy.

Shanghai Disney Resort has been casting a spell on local tourism since it opened five years ago, and the secrets to its success have been unveiled to provide reference for domestic players.

After surveying more than 3 million visitors over the past five years, the China Tourism Academy released a report today to coincide with China Tourism Day, with an analysis of Shanghai Disney's “happy tourism” and its impact on the local economy.

Figures from the resort show that between 2018 and 2019, more than two-thirds of out-of-town visitors said they came to the city because of Shanghai Disney, with the highlight being Shanghai Disneyland. Most of these visitors stayed in Shanghai for two to three days.

Between June 2016 and 2019, consumption at Shanghai Disneyland increased the city's GDP by 0.21 percent, and visitors to the park accounted for 4.09 percent of the city’s annual tourism revenue.



“Shanghai Disneyland introduced new trends and offered references for domestic theme parks,” said Dai Bin, head of the tourism academy. “It has also boosted local economic development.”

Based on Disney’s experiences, the academy found that theme parks are more than just children’s playground — they are one-stop destination for people of all ages.

According to the report, nearly half of the visitors to Shanghai Disneyland are between the ages of 20 and 30 and have no children. For those between the ages of 30 and 50, more than 30 percent did not visit with their children.

New attractions, as well as seasonal and immersive events such as fireworks and parades, provide visitors with new experiences every time they visit the park. Tailor-made services such as banquets have made the park an ideal destination for people to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and other occasions.

The resort is a perfect example of blending Disney culture and local flavor, creating a new cultural landmark and tourism magnet. Surrounding hospitality, catering and other businesses have benefited from its opening.

According to the report, nearly 84 percent of visitors to the resort stay in on-site or nearby hotels.