Introducing Chinese culture to the world

The 46th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Japanese expatriate Adachi Ken, who is the chairman of H.I.S China eastern/southern Area, a Japanese travel agency.

Ken has lived in Shanghai for more than six years. His job is mostly to help Japanese travel to China and help Chinese travel to Japan.

"China has many fascinating cultures and customs that can be introduced to the world," he said. "I hope that more and more people, including Japanese, can come to China to witness the latest technology and people's changing lifestyles."

Despite the impact on the  tourism industry caused by the pandemic, Ken believes the tourism market will rebound quickly.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
