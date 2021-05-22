Mix of food, convenience and comfort is right recipe for French chef

The 45th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features French chef Corentin Delcroix, who has been in the city for 12 years.

Delcroix works on children's nutritional meals and recipe development for restaurants and brands. He is also a food blogger, sharing French recipes and exchanging ideas about dishes with his followers.

"I didn't know much about China before my first visit," said Delcroix. "I thought that it was a big country, which had strong influence in the world. It was necessary to go here and learn something. I fell in love with Chinese food soon after I arrived here. It was Chinese food that inspired my love toward cooking.

"Living in Shanghai is so convenient and comfortable in all aspects," he added.

Delcroix once interacted with members of the Communist Party of China, and realized that there were many Party members among the common people who share the same mindset of serving people.