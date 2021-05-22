Scenic landscape and culture of Guizhou Province showcased

Southwest China's Guizhou Province is offering free admission to all A-level national tourist attractions across the province to Shanghai residents through to August 17.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Southwest China's Guizhou Province is offering free admission to all A-level national tourist attractions across the province to Shanghai residents through to August 17, the provincial government announced in Shanghai on Saturday.

The province's enchanting natural scenery and tasty cuisines and snacks were promoted in Shanghai with a display of its intangible cultural heritage, tourism souvenirs and local performances.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The Guizhou Airports Group signed a cooperation agreement with Shanghai-based Spring Airlines during the promotion event.

Guizhou is famous for its picturesque landscape with abundant natural scenic areas such as Huangguoshu Waterfall, Xijiang's ethnic Miao community, as well as the karst landscape of Libo and Fanjing Mountain, a UNESCO's World Heritage.

It also features rich and distinctive folk customs and unique cultures of different ethnic groups.