Digital advances on show at annual science festival

Shanghai's latest technologies for digital life and urban management are being showcased at Putuo District's annual science festival that began over the weekend.

Ti Gong

This year's Putuo Science Festival is themed "urban digital transformation", and displays the latest scientific achievements and digital transformation practices in the northwest downtown district.

Nearly 100 activities will be held across Putuo during the weeklong festival to promote scientific knowledge and smart applications to the public.

"Putuo aims to become Shanghai's 'key engine' and main source of scientific innovation," said Li Wenbo, director of the district's science commission.

The district government is soliciting pilot applications in the digital transformation of the economy, daily life and urban governance as part of Shanghai's ambition to become an international capital for digitalization.

As a key event for the festival, a "science night" bazaar has been launched at Global Harbor, the largest shopping complex in downtown. Scientific research institutes and companies in Putuo have created various stalls to showcase the digital life, medical services, robots, education and senior care applications.

An internet "hospital," for instance, has been set up on the atrium of the mall for children and the elderly to receive ophthalmic checks. Doctors can diagnose remotely.

Ti Gong

A digital classroom provides lectures and interactive games on education, the history of the Party and science promotion.

A miniature "City brain" urban management system, supported by the AI technology of Huawei and 5G network, allows visitors to experience smart urban management. The system also serves as the commanding center for the science night event.

More than 10 cutting-edge robots are on display which can serve the elderly, disinfect, delivery parcels or remove rust automatically. Customers can also experience a smart table tennis trainer, security guard, facial recognition, emotion recognition and unmanned driving during the event.

A scientific tour route was released for the first time in Putuo. Local parents are encouraged to take their children to visit the Suning Art Museum, Changfeng Ocean Park, Lego Center and other museums mainly along the Suzhou Creek.

An international startup competition has also been launched for high-tech startups to promote their innovative projects. The research institutes and parks in Putuo, such as the Shanghai Research Institute of Chemical Industry and Shanghai Robotic Research and Transformation Platform, will open their key labs to the startups.

An artificial intelligence competition among young people has also began to encourage local students to develop their smart AI and robotic applications.