3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

All the patients are Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, two suspected cases are undergoing test.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first and second patients are Chinese working in Cambodia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 21.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 21.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 54 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 1,698 imported cases, 1,632 have been discharged upon recovery and 66 are still hospitalized.

Two suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.