French expatriate believes city is just the tonic

Dai Mengyi
  12:01 UTC+8, 2021-06-05       0
The 59th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features French expatriate Tolza Simon, an international student majoring in traditional Chinese medicine at Shanghai University.
Dai Mengyi
  12:01 UTC+8, 2021-06-05       0

Simon has been in China for 10 years and learnt Chinese when he was in France as he was so fascinated by Chinese culture.

"I've been to most places in China, including Beijing, Guangxi, Guangdong, Guizhou," said Simon.

He believes traditional Chinese medicine is more natural compared with Western medicine. Connecting the two treatments would be beneficial.

"Acupuncture, one of the traditional Chinese medical treatments, does help my father alleviate the paralysis of half of his face," said Simon.

Apart from the comfortable and international city life, Simon is also impressed by the rapid development of Shanghai. He urges more foreigners to come to visit China and experience  life here.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
