New medical facility meets needs of expats in Yangtze River Delta

Local high-end medical facilities are expanding their services in the Yangtze River Delta region.
Ti Gong

A doctor talks to a woman about her daughter's health at SinoUnited Health's Suzhou Industrial Park Clinic, which opened on Sunday.

Local high-end medical facilities are expanding their services in the Yangtze River Delta region.

SinoUnited Health, a private medical facility based in Shanghai, said it had opened a Suzhou clinic on Sunday. The facility is another step in the region after opening a clinic in Hangzhou in 2021.

Officials from SinoUnited Health said the quick development of Shanghai and other cities in the Yangtze River provides opportunities for high-end medical facilities, whose major patients are expatriates and Chinese with high demands for medical service.

There are few large medical facilities with high health capability, international practice and multi-language ability in Suzhou, according to patients.

The opening of facilities like SinoUnited Health can save them the trouble of going all the way to Shanghai for treatment.

Officials said they have special designs for opening facilities in different cities in the delta region, after studying the health demand in each city.

"Differing from the clinic in Hangzhou mainly targeting services related to sports injury, our facility in Suzhou focuses on family-centered service, especially pediatrics," said Dr Chang Shuming from SinoUnited Health's Suzhou clinic.

"We introduced international theory on child health combined with Chinese children's condition to better meet the demand of Suzhou families."

If you go:

Room 408, G Plaza

No. 99 Si'an Street, Suzhou Industrial Park, Suzhou City

9am to 6pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

contact number 400-186-2116

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
