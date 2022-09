This episode introduces the development and achievements after the establishment of the Yangtze River Delta Integration Demonstration Zone.

After removing the bamboo poles, sluices, and borders, Shanghai's Dianshan Lake and Jiangsu's Yuandang Lake were connected. The government also extended the dead-end road and built a bridge between the two places. From then on, a 10-minute walk can take us to Jiangsu from Shanghai.