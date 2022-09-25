Take a walk on the mild side along new pedestrian street

Maoming Road N. in downtown Jing'an District has been turned into a weekend pedestrian street.

No beeping horns, only the clatter of feet. A narrow lane in downtown Jing'an District has been turned to a weekend pedestrian street starting from the past weekend.

Shanghai Daily photographer Jiang Xiaowei joined the crowds who walked freely, and enjoyed nightlife on Maoming Road N. on Saturday evening.

The street between Nanjing and Weihai roads offers a subtle blend of trendy styles and nostalgic vibe with popular bars, cafes and stores housed in renovated shikumen (stone-gate residential buildings).



Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Lying east of Maoming Road N., Zhang Yuan, or Zhang Garden, used to be one of the most remarkable public gardens more than a hundred years ago in Qing Dynasty.

Since late 1920s, with the construction of more than 170 shikumen buildings, the neighborhood gradually evolved into a vigorous community rich in cultural legacy.

It is now undergoing a major renovation to restore its past glory in both cultural and business facets and is set to partly open to public by the end of this month.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

If you go:

Opening time: from midnight of Friday to 4am of Monday every weekend and the same time during all national holidays



How to get there: Metro Lines 2, 12, 13; Nanjing Road W. Station