Take a walk on the mild side along new pedestrian street

  20:46 UTC+8, 2022-09-25       0
Maoming Road N. in downtown Jing'an District has been turned into a weekend pedestrian street.
No beeping horns, only the clatter of feet. A narrow lane in downtown Jing'an District has been turned to a weekend pedestrian street starting from the past weekend.

Shanghai Daily photographer Jiang Xiaowei joined the crowds who walked freely, and enjoyed nightlife on Maoming Road N. on Saturday evening.

The street between Nanjing and Weihai roads offers a subtle blend of trendy styles and nostalgic vibe with popular bars, cafes and stores housed in renovated shikumen (stone-gate residential buildings).

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The pedestrian street is popular.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shops light up the night.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Taking a stroll.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Trendy bars

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People enjoy the night life on Maoming pedestrian street.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Residents who live nearby regard the street as their backdoor garden.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Residents walk their dogs on the street.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A woman takes photos of Zhangyuan.

Lying east of Maoming Road N., Zhang Yuan, or Zhang Garden, used to be one of the most remarkable public gardens more than a hundred years ago in Qing Dynasty.

Since late 1920s, with the construction of more than 170 shikumen buildings, the neighborhood gradually evolved into a vigorous community rich in cultural legacy.

It is now undergoing a major renovation to restore its past glory in both cultural and business facets and is set to partly open to public by the end of this month.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People walk by Deqing Li, a shikumen lane in Zhang Yuan.

If you go:

Opening time: from midnight of Friday to 4am of Monday every weekend and the same time during all national holidays

How to get there: Metro Lines 2, 12, 13; Nanjing Road W. Station

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Nanjing Road
