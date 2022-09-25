News / Metro

Crocodile found near Huangpu River finally caught

  21:13 UTC+8, 2022-09-25
The crocodile spotted near Shanghai's Huangpu River has been captured and delivered to an aquatic animal shelter in Chuansha Town of the Pudong New Area.
Shot by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Ke Jiayun.

The crocodile spotted near Shanghai's Huangpu River has been captured and delivered to an aquatic animal shelter in Chuansha Town of the Pudong New Area.

It climbed to a slope during the flood tide and was sunbathing there at about 11:30am.

Officers from the city's agricultural authorities placed fishing nets around the area.

After the crocodile went into the water again at noon, the officers began withdrawing the nets.

But because of the mudflats there, it was difficult to completely withdraw the nets at the time.

So they waited until about 5:30pm, when the tide was out, and captured the crocodile.

The Siamese Crocodile had evaded capture several times since it was discovered last week.

Local police launched a six-day hunt along the Huangpu River and located the amphibious reptile on Sunday afternoon.

Listed as part of state-protected artificial breeding aquatic wildlife in 2019, the animal normally doesn't attack human beings but appears very defensive and will attack when provoked, experts say.

