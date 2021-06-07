City is door to the world for Swiss expat

The 61st episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Swiss expat Pius S. Hornstein, who is the country lead of Sanofi China.

Hornstein's first visit to China in 1998 was for private reasons. He started working in China two and a half years ago.

Describing Shanghai as "the door to the world," he considers the city the biggest agglomeration of China, which is famous for being open to economic exchange.

"We can see over the past decade an incredible amount of change," Hornstein said. "The business environment is much more advanced, and the quality of living is much higher. Today, the city is on par with any big city in the world."