Huangpu District has held its first youth sign language contest, attracting a number of young volunteers to tell heart-warming stories through sign language.

The organizers expect the contest to promote sign language, which can support more charity programs in the future.

Charity organizations, particularly those for people with hearing disabilities, were also awarded at the event for their dedication over the years.