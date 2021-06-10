News / Metro

German expat's adopted city that never sleeps

The 64th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features German expat Thomas Och, COO and regional director Asia of FFT Production Systems.
Och has lived in Shanghai for three years. He mainly works on the project operation, management and localization of FFT technology.

"We got many orders last year as China's auto market kept growing," he said. "The Shanghai market is larger and grows more rapidly than the European market."

Och was impressed by the speedy construction of the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, the first phase of which was completed by the end of 2019. He complimented it as a groundbreaking project.

He believes China has developed into a global technology leader, and Shanghai, a city attracting talent from all over the world, has become a leading benchmark for smart manufacturing and industry 4.0.

"Shanghai, a 24-hour city that never sleeps, is beyond imagination," Och said. "People must come and experience the city."

