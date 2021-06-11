Panda Awards | Awarded the most deserving Italian and Chinese companies

This is an important and traditional event that the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce organizes for the Italian and Chinese business community.

On Monday 7 June 2021, the 11th edition of the Panda Awards was held in the setting of the elegant Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Shanghai. This is an important and traditional event that the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce organizes for the Italian and Chinese business community with the support of the Embassy of Italy to the P.R.C.

The main theme of this year's ceremony was sustainability, the common thread of the development logic pursued by Italian companies and by the Chinese counterparts.

There were eight categories awarded. The most prestigious award, the one that gives the name to the evening, was given to the Italian Zoppas, for its investment of RMB 200 million in new production plants and the opening of a new plant in Jiaxin, and the Chinese Lunar Capital Management, for the support given to the promotion of Italian cuisine in China.

The Sustainability Awards went to Pirelli and Ferrero for their commitment to implementing sustainable production processes.

In the "Resilience" category, Danieli, Radici Plastics and Trip.com were awarded for the investments made in the last year and their ability to readjust to new trends.

The Panda Awards "Country Promotion" were instead given to Piaggio and Suning International for their substantial commitment to promotional activities related to Italy.

Goglio and UFI Filters Group - SOFIMA triumphed in the "Innovation" category for their investments in research and development.

In the "CSR" category, the Istituto Marangoni Shenzhen was awarded for the launch of projects related to social responsibility in the fields of education and fashion. Fosun International was also awarded in the same category for its activity in favour of sustainable development.

The "White Panda" category saw TechnoAlpin and Beijing Tecnica triumph. The former for the contribution given to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, the latter for promotional activities aimed at Chinese consumers.

Finally, the Silk Road Awards were given to Neos, for the work aimed at favouring the return of the Italian business community to the People's Republic of China in the summer of 2020, and ICBC, for the collaboration established with the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce during the CIIE 2020.

The ceremony opened with the greetings by H.E. the Ambassador of Italy to the P.R.C. Luca Ferrari, the Deputy Director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce Zhu Yi, and the Chairman of the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce Paolo Bazzoni.

"Our companies located in China are demonstrating a strong entrepreneurial, resilience and technological innovation capacity, as well as a marked propensity to invest, all characteristics that keep them in a leadership position in the reference markets", underlined Chairman Bazzoni. "China requires more and more quality and our companies are synonymous with technology, innovation and creativity, representing a reference in the Chinese market", he added.