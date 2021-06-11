News / Metro

Stars turn out for opening of film festival

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  23:36 UTC+8, 2021-06-11       0
Celebrities and crews walk the red carpet as curtain rises on the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival, which will feature a record 4,443 films from 113 countries and regions.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  23:36 UTC+8, 2021-06-11       0
Stars turn out for opening of film festival
Dong Jun / SHINE

The star-studded red carpet

Movie celebrities and crews from new productions walked the red carpet on Friday at the Shanghai Grand Theater to raise the curtain on the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The included renowned filmmaker Zhang Yimou, kung fu star Donnie Yen, veteran actor Zhang Hanyu, actress Ni Ni and heartthrob Wu Lei.

Stars turn out for opening of film festival
Dong Jun / SHINE

Zhang Yimou

Stars turn out for opening of film festival
Dong Jun / SHINE

Ni Ni

Stars turn out for opening of film festival
Dong Jun / SHINE

Nicholas Tse (left) and Donnie Yen

Director Huang Jianxin's historical drama "1921" was the opening film of this year's festival.

The film is about the people who founded the Communist Party of China in 1921.

Also on the red carpet were the crew of two highly anticipated new movies – "Chinese Doctors" and "The Battle at Lake Changjin." 

"Chinese Doctors," directed by Andrew Lau, pays tribute to Chinese medical workers' efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

War epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" completed its 200-day shooting last month, and is expected to hit cinemas across China later this year.

Directed by Chen Kaige, Hark Tsui and Dante Lam, the film depicts the bravery and dedication of the Chinese People's Volunteer Army in the Korean War (1950-53) and how they won the battle at Lake Changjin in extreme weather conditions. Around 70,000 extras were used in the war scenes.

Stars turn out for opening of film festival
Dong Jun / SHINE

(From left) Hark Tsui, Chen Kaige and Dante Lam

Zhang Yimou's crime film "Under the Light" will also feature at the festival. He said it was his first film in this genre. 

"The Pioneer," directed by Xu Zhanxiong and produced by Guan Hu, will be released on July 1. It tells the story of Li Dazhao, one of the main founders of the Party.

The red carpet also featured the crew of action-packed cop movie "Raging Fire," biopic "Wang Dao," comedy "Never Stop," drama "On Your Mark" and fantasy film "The Curse of Turandot."

Stars turn out for opening of film festival
Dong Jun / SHINE

The crew of "Under the Light"

Zhou Huilin, head of the publicity department of the CPC Shanghai Committee, said at the festival gala night that the event will help build people's confidence in China's film industry, which is now rapidly recovering from the pandemic.

Film professionals of different generations at the event included 93-year-old actress Tian Hua, actor Zhang Yi and actress Zhou Dongyu.

Stars turn out for opening of film festival
Dong Jun / SHINE

Zhang Yi

Zhang Yimou said his passion for filmmaking will never fade and he will continue to make more good movies about the changes of the era and the lives of ordinary people.

A record 4,443 movies from 113 countries and regions are registered for this year's festival.

Thirteen are nominated for the main Golden Goblet Awards. Among them are the Russian film "The Conscience," "Since August" from the United States, Turkish movie "Pure White" and three Chinese productions – "The Chanting Willows," "Manchurian Tiger" and "The Grace Ends."

Director Huang is jury president for the Golden Goblet Awards. The awards ceremony will be held on June 19.

Huang said he has participated in many film festivals over the years and is deeply impressed by the Shanghai festival's global influence and the important role it plays in the development of Chinese cinema.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     