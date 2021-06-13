News / Metro

Italian expatriate sees Shanghai through a contemporary eye

Ma Yue
The 67th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Italian expatriate Enrico Polato.
He is the founder and director of Capsule Shanghai, a gallery space on Anfu Road which focuses on contemporary art and  emerging artists.

Polato has had a strong interest in Asian culture since childhood, and studied Chinese at the University of Venice.

"The interesting part in Shanghai is this ambivalence of contemporary architecture and historical buildings," he said. 

"There is space for nature. At the same time, there is also space for high-rise buildings. This is quite something specific of Shanghai that has always been attracting me."

