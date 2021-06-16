Disney resort celebrates 5th anniversary

Visitors and staff join together in song to mark the Shanghai Disneyland Resort's birthday as its latest attraction takes to the stage at the Walt Disney Grand Theatre.

Li Qian / SHINE

Li Qian / SHINE

Li Qian / SHINE

Shanghai Disney Resort turned 5 on Wednesday, with visitors joining cast members in front of the Enchanted Storybook Castle to sing "Happy Birthday."

It was the culmination of a special 5th birthday celebration which also featured a giant three-layer birthday cake and appearances by 42 of Disney's most beloved characters, including Marvel superheroes.

Meanwhile, visitors were able to experience Mickey's Storybook Adventure at the Walt Disney Grand Theater for the first time.

The 28-minute show is the latest in a long line of attractions added to the resort over the past five years.

"Since we first opened our doors to the public on June 16, 2016, we have constantly strived to expand and enhance our guest offerings, ensuring that there is always something new to experience with each visit to Shanghai Disneyland," said Joe Schott, the resort's president and general manager. "We are thrilled to introduce one of our most exciting in-park entertainment offerings to date, featuring some of our most beloved stories brought to life in a magical new way."

The characters from 13 classic and modern Disney stories are brought to life on a stage that features a fantastical magical library where a giant storybook of Disney adventures is kept.

Li Qian / SHINE

Ti Gong

The show focuses on Mickey Mouse and Goofy, who face a curious conundrum when Mickey accidentally dislodges Olaf, the warm-hug-loving snowman from Walt Disney's "Frozen," from within the storybook.

As the three set off on an adventure to return Olaf to his section of the book, characters from Disney films, including "The Jungle Book," "Moana," "Mulan," "Rapunzel," "Zootopia" and "The Princess and the Frog," come to life, inviting the audience to unleash the book's magic and embark on a quest of curiosity and innocence.

With each turn of the storybook's page, a new musical number is revealed, teaching the audience that the journey of life is a story in and of itself.

As the 5th birthday celebrations continue, the resort says it will unveil more themed seasonal offerings, with each season promising new festivities, decorations, entertainment, themed food and beverages, as well as merchandise.

Ti Gong

Among coming attractions will be the highly anticipated eighth themed land at Shanghai Disneyland inspired by the Academy Award-winning "Zootopia."

With construction well underway, audio-animatronic figures of some of the leading characters are also under development, with some, such as the 3-meter-tall Polar Bear from Tundratown, and Yax the yak from Mystic Spring Oasis, being developed at the resort's show production center.

This is the first time Walt Disney Imagineering has built such complex audio-animatronics figures outside the United States.

The first "Zootopia" tree was planted on Tuesday morning.